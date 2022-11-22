ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Thousands traveling in and out of Charlotte for Thanksgiving

The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF.com

2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy