WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
Hit 5
01-02-18-23-36
(one, two, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Keno
04-05-06-14-21-22-30-33-39-40-41-42-50-57-64-65-66-68-79-80
(four, five, six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
Lotto
01-04-06-20-25-29
(one, four, six, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000
Match 4
11-12-16-18
(eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
Comments / 0