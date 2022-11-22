ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

Hit 5

01-02-18-23-36

(one, two, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

04-05-06-14-21-22-30-33-39-40-41-42-50-57-64-65-66-68-79-80

(four, five, six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

01-04-06-20-25-29

(one, four, six, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000

Match 4

11-12-16-18

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000

