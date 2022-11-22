Read full article on original website
Update: Teen arrested in Larimer County shooting sentenced to 5 years in youth services
Update, Nov. 23: The teen was sentenced to five years in the Colorado Division of Youth Services after pleading guilty to attempted murder, a Class 2 felony, on Nov. 22. Original: A Fort Collins teen wanted on suspicion of shooting a man in Larimer County last week has been arrested, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Longmont police investigating after body found in vehicle
Nov. 22—Longmont police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on Saturday. The man was identified Tuesday by the Boulder County Coroner's Office as Thomas Espinosa, 47. Longmont Public Safey spokesperson Robin Ericson said a Longmont officer was patrolling in the area of 110 S. Martin...
