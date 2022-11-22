ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Longmont police investigating after body found in vehicle

Nov. 22—Longmont police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on Saturday. The man was identified Tuesday by the Boulder County Coroner's Office as Thomas Espinosa, 47. Longmont Public Safey spokesperson Robin Ericson said a Longmont officer was patrolling in the area of 110 S. Martin...
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy