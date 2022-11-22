Read full article on original website
Dogs fall to UAB, finish 2nd at Sunshine Slam
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs were unable to overcome an impressive second half from the UAB Blazers Tuesday night at the Ocean Center, falling in the championship game of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam by an 87-73 score. Justin Hill led the Bulldogs in scoring for the fourth...
Unemployment rate rose in Gainesville from September to October
The unemployment rate in Gainesville and across Georgia rose from September to October according to the latest numbers released by the Georgia Department of Labor. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the rate in Gainesville rose from 2.0% to 2.5% in that span. That rate is also two-tenths of a percentage higher than October of 2021.
Gainesville recognized as Top 10 '22 CDG Digital Cities Survey winner
The city of Gainesville has been recognized as a Top 10 2022 Digital Cities Survey winner by the Center for the Digital Government, part of Government Technology News. The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories were honored during the Digital Cities Awards event in the National League of Cities "City Summit" Thursday night in Kanas City, Missouri, according to a press release.
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
Two finalists named for Forsyth County Manager position
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has named its two finalists for the Forsyth County Manager position. The announcement comes after the departure of former manager Kevin Tanner. The two finalists are Assistant County Managers Brandon Kenney and David McKee. No final vote or action will be taken on the appointment until at least December 8.
'Trying to get back up'; Gainesville’s homeless fight the cold
As temperatures drop, Gainesville’s homeless population wrap up to fight against the cold. Shinard Cook is a homeless man living on the streets of Gainesville. Most of the people he sees on a daily basis call him “Ashton” for short. It's November 17 and he’s upbeat, smiling, waiting in line for a shower at the Good News at Noon homeless shelter on Davis Street. It will be an hour or two before his name is next on the list. In the meantime, lunch is approaching as he warms up in the lobby of the shelter.
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
Oakwood Police officer steps down ahead of termination
A former officer with the Oakwood Police Department resigned ahead of his imminent termination on Monday. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Timothy Holbrook’s termination stemmed from an incident in September where he used “excessive force” while arresting an intoxicated woman. Annie Lloyd was at the Phenom Ink...
Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
Rainbow Village serves 30 families in the Gwinnett County area
As the holiday season approaches, it can be easy to forget that with rising inflation and housing prices increasing, many families are struggling to afford basic necessities. The Rainbow Village in Gwinnett County is currently helping 30 families who are experiencing homelessness so that they can have safe, affordable housing as they work to rebuild their lives.
Habersham County residents have options for free Thanksgiving meals
Residents of Habersham County should not go hungry this Thanksgiving, thanks to four separate free meals planned Thursday. This year, a couple of established community Thanksgiving meals will be joined by new events. In Baldwin, there will be an afternoon covered-dish meal at Baldwin Fire Department for residents of Baldwin...
Forsyth County Fire Department opens annual toy drive
As the holiday season approaches, local charities are starting to open up for children in need, including one in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Fire Department is accepting donations now through December 9 for its annual "Aerial's House" toy collection. The program is named for the aerial ladder truck used by the department.
Hall County Sheriff's Office warns shoppers of gift card scams
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers to be wary of gift card scams this holiday season. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this specific type of scam has not been reported yet in Hall County, but investigators from different counties have warned Hall County authorities that this scam may be coming.
