Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
nbcrightnow.com
Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – UPDATE: 11-23-22 The pedestrian that was hit by a car near 20th and Nixon in Pasco on November 22, has died from their injuries. Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary has confirmed that 73-year-old Maria Larios Torres died from the injuries she sustained after being hit. According...
nbcrightnow.com
One arrested after SWAT situation
A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Kennewick. The suspect was arrested in connection to their alleged involvement in a shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
nbcrightnow.com
Building Blocks of the Future: Breaking Down RSV with Dr. Marsh
RICHLAND, Wash - The Benton-Franklin Health District reports that there's been a major increase in influenza and respiratory synctial virus (RSV) cases in the area. Experts predict that a surge is coming ahead of the holidays. Dr. Kevin Marsh, a pediatrician at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, sat down with Wake...
nbcrightnow.com
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
nbcrightnow.com
Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin High School Alum cast in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O'Brien plays Weird Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O'Brien who became inspired...
nbcrightnow.com
New Kennewick schools program helps students pursue teaching careers
KENNEWICK, Wash.- There's a new program, Teaching Bridge, in the Kennewick School District (KSD), helping students who want to pursue careers in education. Teaching Bridge is a partnership among the KSD, Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC), and Educational Services District 123. "With the program, we're not only creating a career...
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit services resumed after weather conditions postpone them
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE 7:45 P.M. According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m. BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
nbcrightnow.com
Downtown Kennewick set for small business Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Holiday weekend shoppers can head to Historic Downtown Kennewick for small business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November, 26. Downtown shops will be open, vendors will be set up, and there will be raffles, and even a bake sale at the all-day shopping event sponsored by the Family Resource Center.
Comments / 0