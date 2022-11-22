Read full article on original website
True Review! The Hooked Protocol Project
Yesterday Binance announced a new project on Binance Launchpad. We have prepared a full review of this project and answered the question “Is it worth buying BNB to participate in Binance Launchpad“. About the Hooked Protocol. Positioning from shit and sticks. Hooked Protocol is going to introduce people to...
30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “financial information”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. VI. Musk grasps for an out. C. Financial information. 103. In seeking to manufacture a record of covenant breach,...
Tokenized Locking in an Algorithmic Backed Protocol
When compared to other options, the idea of locking funds in any way costs the user, but it benefits both the user and the system in terms of stability. So, in theory, any MoE (Medium of Exchange) that struggles with stability should embrace locking and try to take advantage of the balancing benefits that come with it. As tokenized MoEs usually struggle with sensitivity issues in price and trust, you would expect at least some added benefits to help dilute the issues they face. Tokenized staking with various maturities is already a part of the ecosystem, however, it is less evident amongst stablecoins.
How are B2B and B2C Marketing Different?
Someone recently asked me to explain the difference between a B2B and B2C marketing strategy. The person didn't like my answer. Being business-to-business or business-to-consumer is not what differentiates marketing strategies. If the organization is a single-person household or a large multinational company, a human is making buying decisions. Who...
Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market
Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. Despite the aforementioned increased cost, there are numerous benefits to these types of loans that businesses should consider before proceeding with either method. How does the Stock Loan...
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet
1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
An Intro to Blockchain/Web3 Marketing in 2023
This article is an introduction to blockchain marketing, which I share with marketers who want to start in this field. My name is Daria Volkova. I’m the Head of Brand Marketing and Product Marketing Manager and have worked with blockchain products. There is less information in blockchain marketing than...
The Noonification: How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws (11/24/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac.
The Problem With CeFi Exchanges & Why We Need DeFi Now More Than Ever
The collapse of FTX and Alameda has given anti-Web3 communities fresh ammo over the past couple of weeks. Many are framing FTX’s failure as a failure of the entire DeFi mission, instead of seeing how CeFi values are at the root of the debacle. Let’s take a closer look...
LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default. The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties. This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure...
Print Media is NOT Dead
Many view printers as a relic of a bygone era, not nearly as useful as they used to be with the rise of screens. Why print something when you can just pull it up on your phone or your computer? Many are underestimating how prevalent and important printed paper still is. Printed paper has been proven to encourage longer attention spans in readers as well as stronger working memory as compared to screens. 29 lab studies found that readers learn more and hold on to information longer when reading from a printed piece of paper than from a screen.
An Intro to Web Design and UI/UX Trends in 2023
Web design refers to the process of creating a website, including optimizing its content and appearance to ensure that it is easy to use. It helps to make a website visually appealing and ensures that the layout, user interface, and other visual graphics are user-friendly. Also, web design is constantly...
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
Reconceiving Education with the Metaverse
The metaverse is emerging; it will soon be as ubiquitous as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook (now Meta). As technology advances to create new immersive and imaginary worlds, how we educate children and prepare teachers must also evolve to meet these new challenges. When education lags behind technological advances, technology, rather than educators, defines what constitutes the right access to the right education. This is largely what happened with the introduction of "educational" apps designed for use on adult-oriented smartphones and tablets.
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the fifth round’s results announcement of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest by Twingate & HackerNoon!. How do we enter the contest? Easy-peasy. Simply share any story on. . Here’s your complete guide on how to. . As usual, we picked all the stories...
5 Tips for Breaking Into Cybersecurity with No Experience
If you're looking to break into the cybersecurity field, you may feel like you have your work cut out for you. Many people believe that you need a traditional computer science degree to be successful in this industry. However, that's not always the case. There are many ways to break into cybersecurity, even if you don't have any experience. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that can help you make the jump into this exciting and challenging field!
