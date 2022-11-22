Read full article on original website
Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces
The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
Shanquella Robinson Laid To Rest As The Investigation Surrounding Her Death In Cabo Continues
On Saturday (November 19), a wake is scheduled to take place in honor of Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico recently under suspicious circumstances. WSOC-TV reports that the wake is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST until noon followed by the funeral at Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred.
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
CHARLOTTE — An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC a...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges
Attorney Glennon Threatt shares what he thinks can happen legally in the case of Shanquella Robinson, who was beaten to death in Mexico. The post What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? FBI Launches Investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of Shanquella Robinson The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? FBI Launches Investigation appeared first on NewsOne.
Virginia pastor defrauds Charlotte church, others + What we know about Shanquella Robinson’s death
In case you missed it, The Charlotte Observer held a candid conversation with educators and community members last night during our event called “How do we keep our teachers?” You can watch a full replay on our site, YouTube or Facebook. Here’s your news for today. 1....
Hundreds Say Goodbye to Shanquella Robinson During Funeral — Father Says She Was Set Up
The family of Shanquella Robinson held funeral services for the 25-year-old in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. According to WBTV, Robinson’s homegoing service was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on Nov. 19. Her casket was carried by a white horse-drawn carriage. Robinson was beaten to death after...
