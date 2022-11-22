ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

More disturbing details emerge in Aaron Carter's death, more news

More details are emerging surrounding the passing of Aaron Carter. A video shows that the singer's off-and-on fiancée was worried about Aaron in the days leading up to his death at 34. Last week, Aaron was posting a livestream video when Melanie Martin texted him, "You're going to die." The context of the message isn't known, but Aaron was clearly upset by the comment made by the mother of his infant son, Prince. Fans also expressed concern for Aaron during the livestream. The "I Want Candy" singer was found dead in a bathtub inside his home in Lancaster, California, by his housekeeper on Nov. 5. Two days later on Nov. 7, TMZ reported that multiple cans of compressed air were found in Aaron's bedroom and bathroom, leading investigators to believe he may have been huffing before his death. Prescription pills were also allegedly found. Further, the DailyMail.com reported some disturbing allegations, claiming Aaron's medically trained neighbors heard a frantic 911 call on a police scanner and ran over to the house to assist before medics or police arrived. However, despite being armed with a defibrillator, the housekeeper — the same one who found Aaron — allegedly denied them entry to the home. The neighbors also claimed the housekeeper initially refused to let sheriff's deputies into the home. Aaron's official cause of death isn't yet known. It's believed he's been dead for quite a while before he was found in the tub.
