Wilmington, MA

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, November 25, 2022: Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival Begins At Shriners Auditorium

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, November 25, 2022:. The Annual Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival will take place on Friday, November 25, 2022 (9am-5pm); Saturday, November 26, 2022 (10am-5pm), and Sunday, November 27, 2022 (10am-4pm) at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road). This three-day holiday shopping bonanza includes over 250 of the nation’s finest crafters. Admission costs $10 per person. ($8 discounted tickets can be purchased HERE.) Children 14 and under are FREE. One admission is good for ALL 3 DAYS. Parking is free. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer Day Trip To Windham, New Hampshire For Michael Amante Concert & Luncheon On April 18

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to the Castleton Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 10:45am to 4:30pm. Attendees will enjoy “The Amanate Experience” — a concert from “The People’s Tenor” Michael Amante — along with a delicious luncheon. Learn more HERE.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 25, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
ALERT: Wilmington Winter Parking Ban Goes Into Effect On December 1

WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works would like to remind residents that Town By-Laws prohibit on-street parking from 1am to 6am, between December 1 and April 1. Any vehicle impeding snow plowing operations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Below is the language...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 20, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 20, 2022:. Police came across a vehicle with an open trunk on Sheridan Road. Police notified homeowner, who confirmed trunk was left open accidentally. (6:27am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
OBITUARY: Frederick R. Bishop, Jr., 81

NORTH READING, MA — Frederick R. Bishop, Jr., 81, of North Reading and formerly of Melrose, died Saturday, November 19, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Everett. MA on November 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Frederick R., Sr. and Mildred...
OBITUARY: Ruth E. (Blair) Von Kahle, 85

PELHAM, NH — Ruth E. (Blair) Von Kahle, age 85, a resident of Pelham, NH, passed away at Willow Manor on Sunday, November 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tewksbury on August 31, 1937 and was the daughter of the late George Blair and Johann (Holden) Von Kahle.
