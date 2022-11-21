Read full article on original website
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, November 25, 2022: Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival Begins At Shriners Auditorium
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, November 25, 2022:. The Annual Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival will take place on Friday, November 25, 2022 (9am-5pm); Saturday, November 26, 2022 (10am-5pm), and Sunday, November 27, 2022 (10am-4pm) at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road). This three-day holiday shopping bonanza includes over 250 of the nation's finest crafters. Admission costs $10 per person. ($8 discounted tickets can be purchased HERE.) Children 14 and under are FREE. One admission is good for ALL 3 DAYS. Parking is free.
Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer Day Trip To Windham, New Hampshire For Michael Amante Concert & Luncheon On April 18
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to the Castleton Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 10:45am to 4:30pm. Attendees will enjoy "The Amanate Experience" — a concert from "The People's Tenor" Michael Amante — along with a delicious luncheon.
Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer Day Trip To Foxwoods Casino On March 9
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to Foxwoods Resort & Casino on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 7am to 6:30pm. This roundtrip motor coach transportation costs $45.
Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer Day Trip To Newport, Rhode Island For Performance, Lunch & Sightseeing On March 22
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to the Newport Playhouse and the Cabaret Restaurant on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 9am to 6pm. Attendees will enjoy a performance of "Blithe Spirit."
Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer “Ride Through Time” Day Trip To Newport, Rhode Island On May 23
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 8:30am to 6:30pm. Attendees will enjoy time on the Rail Explorers and a visit to the Newport Car Museum.
BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Other Side Of Prospect’ by Nicholas Dawidoff
Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, host of the long-running Book Stew, a video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, authors, playwrights, and even a cat who survived a tornado and wrote a book about it. The Other Side Of Prospect by Nicholas Dawidoff.
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what's making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury's new hyperlocal news site.
Ninety Nine Restaurants Raised Over $387K For Local Boys & Girls Club Chapters During Annual Fundraiser
WOBURN, MA — The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that over $387,000 was raised for local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout New England and upstate New York during the annual Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser held October 1st– October 31st. All 103 restaurants were involved in helping...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 25, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:.
ALERT: Wilmington Winter Parking Ban Goes Into Effect On December 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works would like to remind residents that Town By-Laws prohibit on-street parking from 1am to 6am, between December 1 and April 1. Any vehicle impeding snow plowing operations will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 20, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 20, 2022:. Police came across a vehicle with an open trunk on Sheridan Road. Police notified homeowner, who confirmed trunk was left open accidentally. (6:27am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
OBITUARY: Frederick R. Bishop, Jr., 81
NORTH READING, MA — Frederick R. Bishop, Jr., 81, of North Reading and formerly of Melrose, died Saturday, November 19, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Everett. MA on November 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Frederick R., Sr. and Mildred...
OBITUARY: Ruth E. (Blair) Von Kahle, 85
PELHAM, NH — Ruth E. (Blair) Von Kahle, age 85, a resident of Pelham, NH, passed away at Willow Manor on Sunday, November 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tewksbury on August 31, 1937 and was the daughter of the late George Blair and Johann (Holden) Von Kahle.
