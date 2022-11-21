WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, November 25, 2022:. The Annual Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival will take place on Friday, November 25, 2022 (9am-5pm); Saturday, November 26, 2022 (10am-5pm), and Sunday, November 27, 2022 (10am-4pm) at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road). This three-day holiday shopping bonanza includes over 250 of the nation’s finest crafters. Admission costs $10 per person. ($8 discounted tickets can be purchased HERE.) Children 14 and under are FREE. One admission is good for ALL 3 DAYS. Parking is free. Learn more HERE.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO