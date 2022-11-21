ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Adele Carolyn (Taber) Passmore, 90

WILMINGTON, MA — Adele Carolyn (Taber) Passmore, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on November 19, 2022. Adele was the devoted mother of David Passmore of Wilmington, Karin Joy Passmore of Housatonic, MA; James Passmore of Albuquerque, NM; and Elizabeth Passmore of Gloucester, MA; loving Nana of Benjamin Scott Passmore of Philadelphia, PA; cherished daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel (Mock) Taber, dear sister of the late Robert Taber, aunt of Ken Taber of San Diego, CA; great-aunt of Nathan Taber and Torri Taber, and great-great aunt of Ava Taber, all of Los Osos, CA. Adele was predeceased by her former spouse and friend, Edmund Passmore, as well as her loving companion, Conrad Gerhartz.
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 20, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 20, 2022:. Police came across a vehicle with an open trunk on Sheridan Road. Police notified homeowner, who confirmed trunk was left open accidentally. (6:27am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Recreation Department To Offer Day Trip To Windham, New Hampshire For Michael Amante Concert & Luncheon On April 18

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department is offering a day trip to the Castleton Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 10:45am to 4:30pm. Attendees will enjoy “The Amanate Experience” — a concert from “The People’s Tenor” Michael Amante — along with a delicious luncheon. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 25, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, November 25, 2022: Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival Begins At Shriners Auditorium

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, November 25, 2022:. The Annual Castleberry Faire Holiday Craft Festival will take place on Friday, November 25, 2022 (9am-5pm); Saturday, November 26, 2022 (10am-5pm), and Sunday, November 27, 2022 (10am-4pm) at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road). This three-day holiday shopping bonanza includes over 250 of the nation’s finest crafters. Admission costs $10 per person. ($8 discounted tickets can be purchased HERE.) Children 14 and under are FREE. One admission is good for ALL 3 DAYS. Parking is free. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s December 2022 School Breakfast & Lunch Calendars

Below are the breakfast and lunch calendars for each school from the Wilmington Food Services Department for the month of December 2022:
Wilmington Apple

ALERT: Wilmington Winter Parking Ban Goes Into Effect On December 1

WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works would like to remind residents that Town By-Laws prohibit on-street parking from 1am to 6am, between December 1 and April 1. Any vehicle impeding snow plowing operations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Below is the language...
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Apartment Complex Sells For $24 Million

FRAMINGHAM – A 6-story multi-family apartment building on Route 9 East has been sold for $24 million. Located at 640 Worcester Road, the Georgetown building has 72 units. New York-based Eagle Rock Properties purchased the property from Air Granada, LLC. The City of Framingham has assessed the apartment building...
Community Policy