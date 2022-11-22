LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.

