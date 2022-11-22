ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE changes Mia Yim's name to Michin

By Bryan Rose
 3 days ago

Commentary used both 'Mia Yim' and 'Michin' during Monday's Raw.

Mia Yim has had her name changed.

On WWE.com , Mia Yim’s name is now listed as Michin, based on a nickname she revealed on Raw last week. Michin is the Korean word for crazy.

During tonight’s show, she was still referred to as Mia Yim. However, announcers frequently used the nickname Michin as well. After Rhea Ripley had assulted her backstage before the main event between Ripley and Asuka, Yim came out as she and Ripley ended up brawling with one another. The show ended with members from both teams brawling.

Yim returned to WWE earlier this month, aligning herself with The OC to counter Ripley and The Judgement Day. On last week’s Raw, Damage CTRL had attempted to recruit Yim to be on their Survivor Series WarGames team. Yim rejected the offer, saying she would team with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Ripley later joined Damage CTRL’s team after learning Yim would be teaming on the opposite side.

