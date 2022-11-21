Read full article on original website
5 Things to Do in Arkadelphia this Thanksgiving
Today is a day Americans give thanks for the many blessings they are able to celebrate, and living life in a small college town is full of bonus blessings. While Arkadelphia is void of most college students who traveled home for the holiday, many families that remain will be celebrating Thanksgiving with relatives coming home to visit. For residents and visitors alike, The Arkadelphian has compiled a list of activity ideas families can enjoy once the turkey and dressing have been scarfed down.
Kimberly Hunter
Our world is much richer because we were blessed to have Kimberly Danielle Hunter in our lives. She began her earthly sojourn through life on October 23, 1982, in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the youngest child born to David Lee and Rose Mitchell Hunter. Kim slept into the Lord’s embrace...
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Group gives to Community Family Enrichment Center
The Senior Kappa Affairs Committee (SKAC) of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Malvern (HAM) alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., recently received a competitive grant from the Kappa Alpha Psi International Foundation. This year the HAM alumni chapter selected Arkadelphia’s Community Family Enrichment Center as its grant recipient. The CFEC...
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
Living a grateful life: HSU professor keeps positive focus after life-changing accident
On the morning of July 5, I was acting in my common capacity as a lifeguard at the Henderson State University pool for various local characters who come to get some light exercise or self-managed physical therapy. It is a job I enjoy and a crowd I’ve come to care for a great deal over the years. It helps that they are all good swimmers, so I don’t have to worry too much. On that Tuesday, like many before, Dr. Beth Wyatt came in chipper as ever, wheeling in her friend Ann Robinson and, with me, helping her transfer from her wheelchair to the pool. She, or I, or both of us probably said to the other “See you on Thursday.”
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
Support, Felony, and Civil Matters in Monday’s Saline County Court Filings 11222022
63cv-22-1417 Debbie Swaite V Alisha Chaloner, Automobile Tort, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1419 In The Matter Of Christopher James Brokeshoulder, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1420 Jason Atherley V Entergy Arkansas Llc, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1421...
Arson, Harassment, and Forgery in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11232022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
Debt, Divorce, and Orders of Protection in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 11232022
63cv-22-1430 Sutter & Gillham Pllc V Christina Marziale Et Al, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1433 Credit Acceptance Corp V Karena Fillion Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1435 Credit Acceptance Corp V Elmantony Veasey Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd...
Guns, Drugs, and Theft in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
South Central Connect to ‘light up’ Town Hall this holiday season
ARKADELPHIA — Town Hall is getting a new look this holiday season. Local high-speed Internet company South Central Connect is creating an elaborate holiday light display for outside of Town Hall and the area leading up to it. The display features thousands of lights and will complement the city’s 30-foot Christmas tree.
Woman out on bail day after multiple arson charges
A Little Rock woman faces arson charges and more after Bryant Police arrested her on November 22, 2022. The Bryant Police Department released a statement alleging that Natasha Lawson, age 31, started several fires at a residence in Bryant. The department received a call concerning fires and were able to take Lawson into custody right away.
