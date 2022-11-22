A sharply divided Laurens County Council has moved forward, on a 4-3 vote, an ordinance that will give the council members a raise. Final reading and a public hearing will be held Dec. 13, along with final action for an industrial project incentive, Project Tempo, and major revisions to the county’s Mobile Home Ordinance, necessitated by changes in the county’s Subdivision Ordinance.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO