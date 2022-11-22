Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bleedingheartland.com
Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?
Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
KBUR
Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a central Iowa medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The jury in Polk County District Court in Des Moines...
theperrynews.com
Chuck Sinnard raised from Dallas County Attorney to judgeship
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment Wednesday of Dallas County Attorney Charles Sinnard to the position of district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, a resident of Urbandale, was elected earlier this month to a second term as Dallas County Attorney, having previously...
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact. Half of the score relates...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
kiwaradio.com
A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House
Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge
(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
cbs2iowa.com
Governor's decision to end extra SNAP benefits leaves some Iowans struggling
Governor Kim Reynolds made the decision earlier this year to end extra SNAP benefits for Iowans who receive that help. Now with inflation still being a major factor months after thousands of Iowans had those benefits cut, Iowa's News Now Statehouse reporter Skylar Tallal looks into how those Iowans are doing.
Iowa AG Tom Miller reaches $42.6M agreement with Teva, Allergan
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached a final agreement with two opioid makers that would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments.
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
wnax.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
cbs2iowa.com
Progress Iowa officials respond to Colorado Shooting
Des Moines — Monday night, the Progress Iowa team released a statement in response to Colorado's Mass Shooting. Progress Iowa Executive Director, Matt Sinovic, issued the following statement in response to the shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub:. No matter where we’re from or...
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
superhits106.com
Recount confirms Isenhart’s reelection to Iowa House
A recount of ballots cast in the race to represent a portion of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives found the incumbent still won by nearly 100 votes, though by one fewer vote than initially reported. Following the recount, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, had 6,164 votes, compared to 6,070 for Republican challenger Jennifer Smith in the race for House District 72.
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown’s Former Counsel Gets Bounced From Three High-Profile Cases Involving the Oregon State Hospital
In October, the Oregon Department of Justice took an unusual step: It told a prominent lawyer he could not represent the state’s largest hospital systems in three interlocking cases at the heart of the state’s dysfunctional mental health system. The lawyer, Misha Isaak, a partner at Perkins Coie...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
marijuanamoment.net
Iowa Regulators Push To Exempt Medical Marijuana From Sales Tax And To Decouple State From Federal 280E Penalty On Businesses
“They’re still going to get that hit from 280E…at the federal level, but at the state level, that burden could be reduced.”. Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Pardons Two Turkeys For Thanksgiving
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, Stars and Stripes. The annual turkey pardoning was done in a video on the Governor’s social media this morning (Tues) because of restrictions due to the bird flu. The birds are usually pardoned at the Governor’s Mansion, Terrace Hill in Des Moines.
