Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
Florida State offers coveted D2 tight end transfer on eve of Thanksgiving
The Seminoles joined the rapidly growing recruitment on Wednesday evening.
Staff Predictions: Florida Gators at #16 Florida State Seminoles
The IB staff makes predictions for the rivalry matchup between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU gets set for Black Friday vs. Gators
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football is now ranked No. 16...
Tallahassee, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
famunews.com
FAMU President Robinson Joins Legislative Issues Conference HBCU Panel
The panel “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” featured presidents from Florida’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., joined his counterparts from the state’s three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a panel discussion, “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” at the 2022 Legislative Issues Conference Friday, November 18.
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
valdostatoday.com
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools
VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
WCTV
Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A judge’s...
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
WCTV
Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 800 people making their way to the American Legion Thursday afternoon for a thanksgiving meal put on by a Tallahassee couple. Its been a family tradition passed down for 30 years by the Ghazvini family giving anyone a chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Over...
WCTV
LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day of remembrance for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they honor fallen deputy Chris Smith 8 years after losing his life in the line of duty. The department laid a wreath and rose at the administration building memorial, sharing that it’s their duty...
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
