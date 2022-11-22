ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Noles News: FSU gets set for Black Friday vs. Gators

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football is now ranked No. 16...
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
FAMU President Robinson Joins Legislative Issues Conference HBCU Panel

The panel “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” featured presidents from Florida’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., joined his counterparts from the state’s three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a panel discussion, “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” at the 2022 Legislative Issues Conference Friday, November 18.
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools

VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day of remembrance for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they honor fallen deputy Chris Smith 8 years after losing his life in the line of duty. The department laid a wreath and rose at the administration building memorial, sharing that it’s their duty...
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
