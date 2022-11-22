Get in the holiday spirit with these Christmas events in Wakulla County!. Wakulla County is hosting events for the whole family throughout the month of December to boost holiday spirits leading up to Christmas! To kick off the festivities is Wakulla County Sheriff Office’s Christmas in the Park. Join us at the community center in Crawfordville on December 2, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for a Christmas in the Park full of fun activities and a Santa for pictures. Then, we’ll keep the good times rolling with Waterfronts Christmas in Panacea the next day on December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Join us in Panacea Plaza for food, games, and a visit from Santa to make sure he’s got all of your wish-list gifts! Later that night the fun will continue with a car show, corn hole tournament, craft vendors at the community garden, and the Parade of Lights beginning at 6 p.m.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO