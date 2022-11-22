Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida vs. FSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles, 8-3 (5-3 ACC), are set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday for Senior Night in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST aired on ABC. This will be the first time in series history that the two teams face off on a Friday night, giving both programs the spotlight in prime time.
WJHG-TV
High School Football Scheduling Dilemma
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling. The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.
Five-peat: Sneads alum continues championship streak in college
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – Jada Coleman, a four-time state champion at Sneads High School, continued her title streak in college, winning an NJCAA Championship at Florida Southwestern. Coleman and the Buccaneers finished their 2022 season as state champions, national champions, and with a 27-1 overall record. “Just winning throughout high school and then winning […]
hogville.net
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
WJHG-TV
Sneads Hosting Second Region Final in 3 Years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The undefeated Sneads Pirates are putting in the work this holiday week as they prepare for Blountstown this Friday in the regional finals. This the second time in 3 years that Sneads is getting to host a regional final. They won the first one over Taylor County in 2020.
amisun.com
Reel Time on the Road: Wakulla Springs and Florida’s Big Bend
Standing on the banks of the San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park where the Wakulla and St. Marks rivers converge on Florida’s Big Bend, I was struck by the vast and serene sweep of marsh and distant hammocks. This was a Florida that one could, with a modicum of imagination, picture unchanged since the Spanish explorer Panfilo de Narvaez arrived in the area with 300 men in 1528. The peaceful “silence” was unbroken except for the rustle of the reeds in the wind of an advancing front and the occasional sound of a distant outboard motor. The serenity was even more compelling with the knowledge that so many bloody battles had been fought here over the centuries.
University of Florida
Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program
MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Leon County approves $1 million for Tallahassee Housing Authority Orange Ave.
Leon County Commission approves $1 million for Tallahassee Housing Authority Orange Ave. Redevelopment
visitwakulla.com
Christmas in Wakulla
Get in the holiday spirit with these Christmas events in Wakulla County!. Wakulla County is hosting events for the whole family throughout the month of December to boost holiday spirits leading up to Christmas! To kick off the festivities is Wakulla County Sheriff Office’s Christmas in the Park. Join us at the community center in Crawfordville on December 2, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for a Christmas in the Park full of fun activities and a Santa for pictures. Then, we’ll keep the good times rolling with Waterfronts Christmas in Panacea the next day on December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Join us in Panacea Plaza for food, games, and a visit from Santa to make sure he’s got all of your wish-list gifts! Later that night the fun will continue with a car show, corn hole tournament, craft vendors at the community garden, and the Parade of Lights beginning at 6 p.m.
WJHG-TV
Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”
Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
fox13news.com
DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week
Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 21, 2022
Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
WJHG-TV
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
Comments / 0