Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Volunteers prepare meals at Chuck’s Restaurant for annual Parks Community Thanksgiving dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers are working hard Thursday morning at Chuck’s Restaurant preparing the annual Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Bob Iversen, the dinner’s chef, said he’s been cooking for weeks ahead of Thanksgiving. In total, volunteers will cook about 1,600 pounds of turkey and serve about 3,500 meals. All meals are free. Iversen said a […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DSM catering business, organization team up to give back this Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans across the Des Moines area used Thanksgiving not only to give thanks, but to also give back to others. Hot Tamale Catering teamed up with Do Good Des Moines, an organization working to engage Central Iowa positively by helping those in need. While the catering team dished out hot and homecooked meals to people who stopped by, Do Good Des Moines was able to provide an array of clothing for people in Hot Tamale Catering's building.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Sweet treats to celebrate the holidays

Megan Ridout joins us for our 500th show and shares her sweet treats for the holidays. You can follow Mama Rid’s LLC on Instagram and Facebook. You’ll find her at the Support Small(er) Businesses on Saturday, November 26th at the New Northwestern located at 321 E Walnut St in Des Moines’ East Village from 1 to 5 pm.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
DES MOINES, IA
wpgxfox28.com

Best Italian Cuisine in the Midwest

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/best-italian-cuisine-in-the-midwest/. Tourists would never guess this, but a little-known fact about Des Moines is that it’s home to some of the best Italian cuisine in the Midwest. A melting pot of different cheeses, meats, and sauces that are just as delicious as they are addicting. It’s the Land of Graziano’s and Home of the Steak de Burgo.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Beaman grain elevator fire in 1989

BEAMAN, Iowa — Flames shot into the sky. Thick black smoke billowed from the building. Within minutes, the wood structure, built in 1959, collapsed. Firefighters from nine communities battled the stubborn fire. Temperatures in the single digits hampered their efforts. Watch the full report from 1989 in the video...
BEAMAN, IA
KCCI.com

Simple ways to have a healthier Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday party season, which means plenty of friends, family, food, and drinks. Between the mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and all that gravy, it's easy to overindulge. According to the Calorie Control Council, Americans may eat more than 4,500 calories and 229 grams of fat on Thanksgiving.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA

