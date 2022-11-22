Read full article on original website
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
South Side Mission continues Thanksgiving community meal tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was the Southside Mission’s 51st year serving their ministry meal. Over 200 volunteers came together at the beginning of the week to start cooking for the big holiday. The meal was hosted at the South Side Mission building on Laramie St. Over 2000...
Peoria runners running for a cause in this year’s Chocolate Turkey 5K
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Runners gathered at the starting line this Thanksgiving morning, all running toward the same goal. The River City held its annual Chocolate Turkey 5K run. This year’s run collected funds that are all going to The Hellen Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF HealthCare...
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
Southside Mission prepping to give out Thanksgiving meals
Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
Local non-profit gives away free holiday hams
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is making sure local families have Thanksgiving meals, without having to worry about the cost. ‘Enough Stuff’ in East Peoria was offered hams from a local business to give away. Close to one hundred hams were given out, about half of which were on a first come first serve basis.
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
What an average Thanksgiving meal might cost this year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Two days out from the biggest meal of the year, shelves looked full in two different grocery stores in Central Illinois. With rising costs of food, the American Farm Bureau Federation is charting a 20% jump in prices. Haddad’s West Peoria Market says it...
City council approves funding toward passenger rail project
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is approving money that could lead to the city receiving federal funding toward the proposed Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line. The city would be putting in $250,000 toward environmental engineering work for the line, if a $2.5 million federal grant for the work is approved.
Two major new affordable housing developments are planned for Peoria's South Side. Here are the details
Planning is in the "very preliminary" stages for two new large-scale affordable housing developments on Peoria's near South Side. That's according to Jane Genzel, executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. She will ask the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission at next Tuesday's meeting for rezoning and special uses with waivers under six agenda items related to these projects.
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Manual High School receives new shoes, sponsorship from Hibbet Sports
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As they gear up for the next game against Thorton High School’s Wildcats, Manual High School’s Ram will have new shoes and funds to back them up. The school received a $3,250 donation from Hibbett Sports, located on War Memorial Drive, in addition to new shoes and gear with the store’s branding on them.
The Folepi Ornament Hunt: Clue 1
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first clue for the 11th annual Folepi Ornament Hunt was revealed Wednesday. The leaves are gone for sure. For the holiday lights to appear. Can be heard far and wide. Perhaps it’s on its way to the North Pole,. And we may...
