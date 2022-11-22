ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Metamask Owner ConsenSys Say They Collect Wallet Data, Users Outraged

ConsenSys’ Infura will now collect users’ IPs and wallet addresses;. Crypto users are outraged that Metamask is invading their privacy. Users are outraged after ConsenSys, a crucial infrastructure provider for the Ethereum blockchain, said they will collect data from Metamask users. ConsenSys was one of the key players...
CoinTelegraph

ConsenSys addresses MetaMask IP collection, claims nothing has changed

After community backlash received from an initial privacy policy revision on Nov. 23, ConsenSys, the parent company of MetaMask, released a statement to reiterate the intentions of its data collection. The company stated that the policy has always relayed how certain types of personal information are automatically collected, which could...
u.today

Popular Ethereum Wallet Addresses Major Controversy

Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has addressed a recent controversy surrounding ConsenSys’s privacy policy update in a recent statement. It says that the update announced by the leading Ethereum-focused software company doesn’t actually result in more intrusive data collection. Furthermore, the company stressed that it wasn’t the result of...
crypto-academy.org

ConsenSys Responds to Community Backlash Regarding MetaMask IP Address Collection

After a huge backlash from the crypto community, ConsenSys states that IP addresses collected through MetaMask do not pose privacy threats. Recently, ConsenSys announced that MetaMask will start collecting the IP addresses of its users. The crypto community reacted to the announcement, suggesting that it defeats the whole purpose of...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
TheConversationAU

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has disrupted the Christchurch Call – NZ needs to rethink its digital strategy

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter as the new sole private owner has delivered plenty of material for memes. Ironically, much of the debate about Twitter is still happening on the platform itself, sometimes with Musk jumping into the conversations personally. At the same time, a significant number of active Twitter users (mostly those focused on fair and equitable online behaviour, including researchers, journalists and digital natives) have decided to leave the platform and migrate elsewhere. The decentralised social media ecosystem of Mastodon has been a prime beneficiary. Media have been busy explaining Mastodon and how best to quit Twitter. But what might sound...
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something Important Is About to Happen"

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared a cryptic tweet that has puzzled the cryptocurrency community. Buterin tweeted that he had heard "through the grapevine" that "something important" was about to happen without going into detail. "Please recognize the fact that my elite social connections to people who are early to...
Cheddar News

Elon Musk to Grant Suspended Twitter Accounts 'Amnesty'

Elon Musk is continuing to shift the culture at Twitter HQ and this time there's some reprieve for accounts that were suspended and thought to be long gone. The 'Head Twit' announced that many suspended accounts will be granted amnesty. The guidelines for a reinstated account include: having not broken the law and not spreading "egregious spam."
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
CoinTelegraph

Separating Web3 facts from fiction: Report

The term Web3 is often used as shorthand to discuss the new phase of the internet. It describes leaving the era of centralized social media and massive e-commerce platforms and arriving at a utopia of user-controlled data. Web3, in a colloquial sense, is simply an umbrella marketing term that means anything crypto-adjacent.
zycrypto.com

Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace

Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
CoinTelegraph

Independent research verifies GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin: So why won’t Grayscale?

With digital asset management firm Grayscale refusing to provide proof of reserves for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an independent analyst has spent days combing through the blockchain to independently verify its holdings. The OXT Research analyst, Ergo, used on-chain forensics to confirm that as of Nov. 23 that the...
The Associated Press

Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
usethebitcoin.com

Vitalik Buterin Explains What’s About to Happen in Crypto

In recent days, there have been rumours online about what could happen in the cryptocurrency market. A large number of respected crypto trading profiles on Twitter suggested that there could have been a large dump coming this week. However, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), explained that most of these things that “are about to happen in crypto” are simply rumours that expand in crypto Twitter.
CoinTelegraph

How bad is the current state of crypto? On-chain analyst explains

Despite the market downturn and the widespread negative sentiment in the industry in the wake of the FTX collapse, on-chain data still show reasons to be bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). As pointed out by on-chain analyst Will Clemente, it’s enough to look at the positions of long-term holders, which reached...

