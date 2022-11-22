Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Metamask Owner ConsenSys Say They Collect Wallet Data, Users Outraged
ConsenSys’ Infura will now collect users’ IPs and wallet addresses;. Crypto users are outraged that Metamask is invading their privacy. Users are outraged after ConsenSys, a crucial infrastructure provider for the Ethereum blockchain, said they will collect data from Metamask users. ConsenSys was one of the key players...
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys addresses MetaMask IP collection, claims nothing has changed
After community backlash received from an initial privacy policy revision on Nov. 23, ConsenSys, the parent company of MetaMask, released a statement to reiterate the intentions of its data collection. The company stated that the policy has always relayed how certain types of personal information are automatically collected, which could...
u.today
Popular Ethereum Wallet Addresses Major Controversy
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has addressed a recent controversy surrounding ConsenSys’s privacy policy update in a recent statement. It says that the update announced by the leading Ethereum-focused software company doesn’t actually result in more intrusive data collection. Furthermore, the company stressed that it wasn’t the result of...
crypto-academy.org
ConsenSys Responds to Community Backlash Regarding MetaMask IP Address Collection
After a huge backlash from the crypto community, ConsenSys states that IP addresses collected through MetaMask do not pose privacy threats. Recently, ConsenSys announced that MetaMask will start collecting the IP addresses of its users. The crypto community reacted to the announcement, suggesting that it defeats the whole purpose of...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has disrupted the Christchurch Call – NZ needs to rethink its digital strategy
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter as the new sole private owner has delivered plenty of material for memes. Ironically, much of the debate about Twitter is still happening on the platform itself, sometimes with Musk jumping into the conversations personally. At the same time, a significant number of active Twitter users (mostly those focused on fair and equitable online behaviour, including researchers, journalists and digital natives) have decided to leave the platform and migrate elsewhere. The decentralised social media ecosystem of Mastodon has been a prime beneficiary. Media have been busy explaining Mastodon and how best to quit Twitter. But what might sound...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something Important Is About to Happen"
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared a cryptic tweet that has puzzled the cryptocurrency community. Buterin tweeted that he had heard "through the grapevine" that "something important" was about to happen without going into detail. "Please recognize the fact that my elite social connections to people who are early to...
Elon Musk to Grant Suspended Twitter Accounts 'Amnesty'
Elon Musk is continuing to shift the culture at Twitter HQ and this time there's some reprieve for accounts that were suspended and thought to be long gone. The 'Head Twit' announced that many suspended accounts will be granted amnesty. The guidelines for a reinstated account include: having not broken the law and not spreading "egregious spam."
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
CoinTelegraph
Separating Web3 facts from fiction: Report
The term Web3 is often used as shorthand to discuss the new phase of the internet. It describes leaving the era of centralized social media and massive e-commerce platforms and arriving at a utopia of user-controlled data. Web3, in a colloquial sense, is simply an umbrella marketing term that means anything crypto-adjacent.
zycrypto.com
Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace
Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
CoinTelegraph
Independent research verifies GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin: So why won’t Grayscale?
With digital asset management firm Grayscale refusing to provide proof of reserves for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an independent analyst has spent days combing through the blockchain to independently verify its holdings. The OXT Research analyst, Ergo, used on-chain forensics to confirm that as of Nov. 23 that the...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Explains What’s About to Happen in Crypto
In recent days, there have been rumours online about what could happen in the cryptocurrency market. A large number of respected crypto trading profiles on Twitter suggested that there could have been a large dump coming this week. However, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), explained that most of these things that “are about to happen in crypto” are simply rumours that expand in crypto Twitter.
CoinTelegraph
How bad is the current state of crypto? On-chain analyst explains
Despite the market downturn and the widespread negative sentiment in the industry in the wake of the FTX collapse, on-chain data still show reasons to be bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). As pointed out by on-chain analyst Will Clemente, it’s enough to look at the positions of long-term holders, which reached...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Could Face FTC Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Activision Blizzard Takeover Bid: Report
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsofts $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,63,500 crore) takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the...
