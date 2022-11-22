ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankford, WV

Obituary: Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, 59

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013Zpq_0jJRXlze00

WILLIAMS

Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, age 59, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born March 21, 1963, at Ronceverte, WV, he was the son of Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson and Roger Lee Williams.

Choppy was a graduate of Greenbrier East High School, was of the Baptist faith, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a Highway Contract Carrier with the US Postal Service for many years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mary Lewis; and his stepfather, Avery Johnson.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson of Lewisburg; and father, Roger Lee Williams and wife, Peggy, of Trout, WV.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Rev. Ron Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, 59 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy