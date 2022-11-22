Obituary: Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, 59

WILLIAMS

Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, age 59, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born March 21, 1963, at Ronceverte, WV, he was the son of Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson and Roger Lee Williams.

Choppy was a graduate of Greenbrier East High School, was of the Baptist faith, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a Highway Contract Carrier with the US Postal Service for many years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mary Lewis; and his stepfather, Avery Johnson.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson of Lewisburg; and father, Roger Lee Williams and wife, Peggy, of Trout, WV.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Rev. Ron Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

