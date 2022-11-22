ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez spotted on a trip together in Spain in matching jackets

By Jovita Trujillo, Gabriela Cortes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIWZ6_0jJRWeCs00

It seemed like William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez’ s relationship had come to an end; But the actors were seen together on a trip to Spain, which has raised suspicions of a possible reconciliation. Unlike other occasions, the trip did not seem to include their children Christopher and Kailey.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN5dA_0jJRWeCs00 @javiermoroes

They enjoyed their time, visiting some vineyards in Pesquera de Duero, in Valladolid. After wine, the Cuban heartthrob and the Mexican actress arrived in Granada, a city located in the Andalusia region, in southern Spain. On social media, they both shared some glimpses of their tour, including their visit to the famous monumental complex of La Alhambra.



“Love you all! Have a beautiful Sunday,” William wrote last weekend with a photo of himself smiling, tagging the location. Moments later he posted a short video showing him accompanied by two friends as he walked up the stairs of a narrow alley.


But it was in his stories, that he shared a photo with the mother of his children. The actor reposted from a fan account, which included several photos taken from a distance where they can be seen sightseeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUR5q_0jJRWeCs00 INSTAGRAM

Levy was not the only one who openly showed they were in eachother’s company. Elizabeth did the same, also sharing memories in her IG Story. In addition, the two indicated on their respective Instagram accounts that they had stayed at the Alhambra Palace hotel.

The curious coincidence of their looks

Pretty as always, the actress wore black pants and a T-shirt, in addition to a jean jacket and coat.



And it could have gone a bit unnoticed, but there was a small detail that draws special attention; they both wore denim jackets. The soap opera heartthrob wore a design with two shades of blue, as well as jeans and a T-shirt.


