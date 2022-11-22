Read full article on original website
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
beverlypress.com
LAUSD appoints new deputy superintendent
Pedro Salcido has been named the new deputy superintendent of business services and operations for Los Angeles Unified School District. Salcido most recently served as the chief of staff, managing all district academic and nonacademic operations and activities and acting as the superintendent’s principal liaison to the Board of Education. Salcido has a demonstrated track record in expanding equitable programmatic and financial practices. Most notably, he served as the leading staff member in developing and implementing the district’s Student Equity Needs Index, an equity-based funding allocation that has grown to distribute nearly $700 million to the neediest schools in LAUSD.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Beat: Rick Caruso for Homelessness Czar
We have a new mayor, Karen Bass, and a new CD11 city council member, Traci Park. The work now begins in earnest. Homelessness is Issue No. 1. As people debate the causes and cures for homelessness, it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. The system is too complex,...
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
eldonnews.org
Vaccine mandate suspended for students and staff
The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to suspend the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate that was set to go into effect in spring 2023 and the employee mandate that was already in place. The district was the last in Southern California to mandate a vaccine,...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
thedowneypatriot.com
Who will be Downey's next mayor? It's complicated.
DOWNEY — With the dust from election night pretty much settled and swearing ins just a couple weeks away, it’s natural to start to think about who will be the next mayor and mayor pro tem of the city. I’ll be honest – I see the mayoral title...
L.A. Council votes to move forward with banning oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward today with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Department of Public Health Pushing Indoor Masking With Increase in COVID Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reaffirmed their stance on recommending masking inside public indoor places on Monday amid a jump of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. Since the repeal of state and local indoor mask mandates in the late winter and early spring of this year,...
orangecountytribune.com
Three elections still undecided
As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
L.A. County D.A.'s Office Drops Charges Against Konnech
I blogged about the charges on Oct. 6 ("Sometimes the Conspiracy Theorists Might Have Something of a Point: The Konnech Controversy"), but on Nov. 9 the D.A.'s office dropped the charges:. In an abrupt reversal, Los Angeles County has dismissed charges against the chief executive of an election software company,...
