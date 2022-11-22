ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
HUEYTOWN, AL
High School Football PRO

Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
GADSDEN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Former 5-star Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal

Trey Sanders, a former top recruit, is moving on from the Alabama football program. The running back from Port St. Joe, Fla., is entering the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of On2com was the first to report. Sanders arrived as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
95.3 The Bear

Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza

The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
