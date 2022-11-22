GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO