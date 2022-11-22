ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Milinda Houlette
3d ago

When all these former roadside parks were closed in Arkansas no one thought about the truckers. Repair and reopen them.

magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Mark Hake

Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Safety during busy holiday rush top of mind for TSA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — AAA expects nearly 5 million people to fly during Thanksgiving this year— but the biggest thing TSA told us is that there will be people getting out who haven't traveled since the start of the pandemic. Because of that, many have forgotten some of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

The high points of low water

LITTLE ROCK — Anglers who arrive at a few Arkansas lakes during winter may be surprised to discover that the shoreline has grown since their last trip when the sun’s warmth still blanketed the state. Winter drawdowns are common among many Arkansas lakes, and although they may be a bit inconvenient at a few boat ramps, their benefits to the fishery are unmistakable.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
CBS Detroit

Arkansas couple arrested in Michigan after police seize hundreds of stolen items

(CBS DETROIT) - A couple from Arkansas was arrested in northern Michigan, and stolen property was seized, according to Michigan State Police.On Monday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee.According to MSP, hundreds of items of stolen property were seized.The items were stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, and Ludington.The suspects are a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who arrived in Michigan on Nov. 6 in a vehicle that was stolen in Arkansas.They are lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on retail fraud charges. 
MANISTEE, MI
THV11

Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season

BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
BRYANT, AR
