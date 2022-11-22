Read full article on original website
Stacy Morgan
9h ago
well the boy should not have comit the crime and he wouldn't be in there well now he has to take what's coming in there no matter where he goes they will do that send him to the big boys prison and let him see what the real life is in there
St. Johns County Sheriff files objection to Aiden Fucci's request to leave solitary, move facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff has expressed his objection to the latest motion filed by Aiden Fucci's team. The teen accused of murdering his middle school classmate claims he is enduring “ongoing torture” at the Duval County Jail and asks to be moved to a different facility or a less restrictive setting.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Sheriff says Fucci does not get to choose where he is housed as he awaits first-degree murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is responding to Aiden Fucci’s request to be removed from the Duval County jail. Defense attorneys for Fucci, who is accused of killing his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, filed a motion Friday requesting the court transfer pre-trial custody of their client.
News4Jax.com
Judge signs order moving woman convicted in Buckman Bridge DUI crash from prison to Duval County jail. Here’s why.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who has spent a dozen years behind bars for a deadly crash on the Buckman Bridge could be leaving prison as soon as this weekend, but prosecutors are trying to keep Sasha Pringle locked up. After serving 12 years of a 15-year sentence in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
First Coast News
Camden County correctional officers involved in viral beating of Jarrett Hobbs bond out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three correctional officers who were captured on camera beating 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs were arrested and booked into jail shortly before bonding out. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Mason Garrick, Ryan Biegel and Braxton Massey on Tuesday. They were booked into the same jail where Hobbs...
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
click orlando
Aiden Fucci, Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old classmate, wants transfer from jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, have filed a motion, requesting the court transfer pre-trial custody of their client, according to News 6 partner WJXT. The attorneys make note of 29 points in their motion, filed Friday,...
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
News4Jax.com
3 Camden County Sheriff’s Office employees arrested, charged in inmate’s beating
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Following an investigation that involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrests of three employees they said were involved in the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail. Videos that depicted the incident were...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida police officer who can't swim bravely jumps in pond to save infant who nearly drowned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WARNING: The body camera video above shows the moment a baby was rescued from a Florida pond. Viewer discretion is advised. Body camera video released on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) Facebook page Tuesday shows the moment a police officer – who reportedly doesn't know how to swim – bravely jumped into a retention pond to save a baby who nearly drowned.
WOKV.com
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge Deputies said that when they arrested the suspect, he had two guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and bottles filled with an unknown liquid. (NCD)
995qyk.com
Florida Police Officer Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A Florida police officer jumps into a pond to save a drowning baby. This incident happened back in June, but the bodycam footage was just released. Officer Me’Atia Sanderson was called out to a report of an infant drowning in a pond. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive on the scene and ran toward the retention pond of the apartment complex. When she spotted the baby in the water, Officer Sanderson jumped into the water and swam toward the drowning infant.
News4Jax.com
‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
wspa.com
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified. Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
Police looking for suspect in Beach Boulevard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for man who they say robbed a bank near the Beach Haven neighborhood Wednesday. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard. Upon arrival, JSO says the employees of...
UPDATE: Missing Putnam County man found safe
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Mr. Black was located safe on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Robert Black, 87, wandered away from his residence in...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
