After perhaps its best defensive effort of the young season, Penn State looks to author a similar performance on Friday when Lafayette visits University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions (5-1) set a season low for points allowed in Sunday’s 68-56 triumph over Colorado State. In the team’s third straight tournament game in Charleston, S.C., Penn State held the Rams to 32.8 percent shooting, including 6 of 30 from 3-point range.

EASTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO