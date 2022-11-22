ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

omahanews.net

Seton Hall, Memphis meet in clash of coaches back at alma mater

Former college basketball stars in charge of their alma maters will clash on a neutral court when Memphis and Seton Hall face off Thursday in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. Memphis (2-1) is in its fifth season under former Tigers and NBA great Anfernee...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Daily Targum

Game week opponent profile: Maryland

This weekend, the Rutgers football team will travel south and take on Maryland for its final game of the season. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) are trying to escape the bottom of the Big Ten East, now sitting in last place with their 1-7 record. The Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) are expected to be a much more difficult matchup than Michigan State and Nebraska.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weequahic High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
NEWARK, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound

Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Referendum To Keep 8 Teachers Narrowly Passes

WARETOWN – Though the vote tallies are still unofficial, the ballot measure increasing the school district’s tax levy by $840,000 appears to have passed. The referendum received a 51.01 percent voter approval rating among the 4,074 votes cast. There were 48.99 percent of voters against additional school funding. The most recent unofficial numbers released by the Ocean County Clerk’s office show a mere 82 votes made the difference. The tallies become official after the clerk certifies them, which usually takes a couple of weeks after election day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,

Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M

UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
HILLSIDE, NJ

