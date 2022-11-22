Rishi Sunak – live: Brexiteer Owen Paterson takes government to EU human rights court

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led to his resignation.

He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) despite calling for an end to Strasbourg’s influence in Britain.

An official notice from the ECHR said the ex-MP claimed the investigation had “damaged his good reputation” and was “not fair in many basic respects”.

Mr Paterson resigned from the Commons in November 2021, after being found by the Standards Authority to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Meanwhile, economic experts have warned the UK is facing the worst downturn of major economies next year and is set for a recession which much of the rest of the world will avoid,

A new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ( OECD ) downgraded forecasts for the UK economy, predicting it will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024.