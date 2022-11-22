ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak – live: Brexiteer Owen Paterson takes government to EU human rights court

By Namita Singh,Emily Atkinson and Liam James
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led to his resignation.

He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) despite calling for an end to Strasbourg’s influence in Britain.

An official notice from the ECHR said the ex-MP claimed the investigation had “damaged his good reputation” and was “not fair in many basic respects”.

Mr Paterson resigned from the Commons in November 2021, after being found by the Standards Authority to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Meanwhile, economic experts have warned the UK is facing the worst downturn of major economies next year and is set for a recession which much of the rest of the world will avoid,

A new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ( OECD ) downgraded forecasts for the UK economy, predicting it will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024.

The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned of Tory rebellion as poll shows 18-point lead for Labour

Rishi Sunak has been warned of more rebellions by increasingly “disaffected” Conservative MPs if he fails to improve the party’s dire poll numbers, as a new survey found the Tories trailing Labour by 18 points.A Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent, one month on from Mr Sunak taking over from Liz Truss, shows Labour way out in front on 46 per cent support and the Tories languishing on just 28 per cent.The very slight bounce Mr Sunak offered his party on becoming prime minister has now “flatlined”, according to experts who said Labour’s huge lead appeared to be a “new...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak should negotiate ‘soft Brexit’ trade deal with EU, says ex-Tory donor

A billionaire former Conservative donor has said he would back the party again if the government renegotiates with the EU for a “soft” Brexit trade deal.Guy Hands urged Rishi Sunak to consider a radical move to restart trade talks with Brussels, saying it could help the party win the next general election.The private equity mogul, who has not offered any funding the Tories in recent years, told the i newspaper that he could donate again if the prime minister accepted that the current Brexit deal was damaging the economy.“I am happy to support the party that puts the long-term future...
The Independent

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen appeals against lobbying breach suspension

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen is appealing against his recommended suspension after he was found to have displayed a “very cavalier” attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches.The backbencher was referring the Commons’ Standards Committee’s damning decision to Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel despite previously accepting the findings.At the time the punishment was recommended by the cross-party committee earlier this month, the North West Leicestershire MP said he was “extremely disappointed” with the findings but added “I accept them and will comply with them as required to do so”.However, a letter to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle from the...
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin is an ‘international terrorist’, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Russia’s “formula of terror” after Ukraine was battered with over 70 missiles in just one day.The Ukrainian president appealed to the United Nations to take action against Vladimir Putin’s strategy of wiping out vital energy infrustaructure, leaving Ukrainians freezing and without power this winter.“Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York.Hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had also all been hit by Russian strikes.Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction”...
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
The Independent

German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition.Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.The overhaul of citizenship rules is one of a series of modernizing...
The Independent

US bans sale of Chinese tech from Huawei and ZTE due to ‘unacceptable’ national security risk

The US has outlawed the sale of Chinese-origin communications equipment made by Huawei and ZTE, prohibiting the use of some China-made surveillance systems due to an “unacceptable risk” to national security, in a fresh set of restrictions imposed on Beijing on Friday.The Federal Communications Commission confirmed the move and said that its five-member panel voted unanimously to adopt new rules which will block the import or sale of certain technology products that threaten Washington’s critical infrastructure.“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorised for use within our borders, and we...
The Independent

Taiwan goes to polls for local elections amid looming threat of China ‘reunification’

Voters in Taiwan cast their ballots on Saturday in local elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors, with president Tsai Ing-Wen urging citizens to send a message to the world about the island’s commitment to democracy. While such regional elections normally focus on domestic issues like Covid-19 and local crime rates, and those elected on Saturday will have little direct influence on Taiwan’s policy towards the Chinese mainland, Ms Tsai told supporters the context of heightened tensions with Beijing could not be ignored.Recently handed an unprecedented third term as Chinese president, Xi Jinping has made “reunification” with Taiwan...
The Independent

Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles with warheads removed’

Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal is so “depleted” that Russia appears to be removing the nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the UK has said. Aside from the impact caused by the speed of the missiles and the combustion of any unspent fuel, such weapons are unlikely to achieve reliable effects against Moscow’s intended targets, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. The Kremlin is almost certainly hoping that such missiles “will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences”, London believes.Whatever Moscow’s intent, “this improvisation highlights the level of depletion...
The Independent

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops.Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with artillery as it digs in across the Dnieper River.Ukraine is striking back at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons, and Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum.The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Now that...
AFP

Iran's Khamenei says negotiating with US won't end recent 'troubles'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that negotiating with the United States would not put an end to the "troubles" that have rocked the Islamic republic over the past two months. "Some tell us in newspapers or on the internet that to put an end to the troubles that started a few weeks ago, all that's needed is to resolve your problem with America and listen to the voice of the nation," Khamenei said.
The Independent

Voices: I never thought I’d say this, but I’m with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson

Poor Rishi Sunak. He’s just about got his No 10 desk how he likes it only to find his two predecessors chucking green paint at his digs upstairs.Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are among Tories backing an amendment to the levelling up bill, which would end the longstanding and stupid ban on new onshore wind projects.Wind was kicked offshore and left there in 2014 by one David Cameron. Remember David Cameron? If only we could forget. It was his calling for the Brexit referendum that landed us with Johnson and then Truss and left us wading through economic quicksand.Cameron...
The Independent

Chief executive of transgender children’s charity Mermaids resigns

The chief executive of the transgender children’s charity Mermaids has resigned, the organisation has said.Susie Green’s departure after six years was announced in a statement on the charity’s website, but no explanation was given about what was behind the move.Chair of trustees Belinda Bell said: “The trustees are very grateful to Susie for everything she has done over the last six years to support trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young people and their families, and to build Mermaids into the organisation it is today.“We wish her all the best for the future.”The charity said an interim chief executive would be appointed...
The Independent

China rocked by major Covid protests after fire kills 10 in apartment building

Fresh protests have erupted in China against stringent Covid restrictions after a major fire gutted an apartment block and killed at least 10 people in Xinjiang. Nine others were also injured in the blaze, officials said.The fire spread upwards from the 15th floor to the 17th floor in a building in regional capital Urumqi on Thursday night. Thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing up to the 21st floor.The firefighting operation lasted for around three hours, officials said.Protesters were heard shouting “end the Covid lockdown” and tearing down barriers installed as part of China’s zero-Covid policy, which has left millions...
The Independent

Death at Manston migrant facility may have been diphtheria, Home Office says

A man’s death at the Manston migrant processing centre may have been caused by a diphtheria infection, the Home Office has said.Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.The result indicates that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”, a statement said.The man died in hospital on November 19 after being believed to have entered the UK on a small boat seven days earlier.A Government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has...
