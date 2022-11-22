ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Stainless Steel Sippy Cups Recalled Over Concerns of Potential Lead Poisoning

Parents are being urged to check their kitchen cabinets after a recall involving recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups. The recall applies to Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups—both 6oz and 8oz sizes. About 10,500 units were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores, in addition to Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond from January 2020 through September 2022.

