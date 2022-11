COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday. Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season. Maryland jumped into the Top 25 after defeating Saint Louis and Miami last weekend to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. “Overall, we handled it pretty good, but there were some areas that we definitely could have done better in,” Hart said. “I feel like a lot teams would have played down to that type of team coming off those wins, so I felt like we did a good job.” Coppin State’s Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland’s career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the Eagles (3-5).

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 11 MINUTES AGO