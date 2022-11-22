Read full article on original website
Boise St. 42, Utah State 23
USU_Vaughn 3 run (Coles kick), :00. BSU_Matlock 1 pass from Green (Dalmas kick), 5:59. USU_Vaughn 75 pass from Legas (Coles kick), :10. USU_Tyler 8 run (pass failed), 7:59. BSU_Green 91 run (Dalmas kick), 1:09. BSU_Oladipo 48 interception return (Dalmas kick), :31. A_31,402. ___. USU BSU. First downs 24 15. Total...
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno,...
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
ALCORN ST. (3-3) Kendall 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Joshua 3-8 2-2 8, McQuarter 2-2 3-6 7, Wade 5-11 3-5 15, Brewton 6-13 3-5 16, Thorn 1-5 0-1 2, Marshall 0-2 3-4 3, Pajeaud 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, S.Walker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-52 17-29 62.
Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66
DEPAUL (3-3) Johnson 2-10 4-5 10, Nelson 3-5 0-0 6, Penn 7-13 6-8 21, Gebrewhit 1-3 0-0 3, Gibson 3-15 4-4 13, Bynum 2-7 6-8 10, Raimey 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 1-2 1-2 3, Cruz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 21-27 66. Halftime_Texas A&M 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 7-21 (Radford...
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60
STANFORD (3-3) Angel 8-15 4-4 22, Ingram 3-11 4-7 10, S.Jones 4-13 0-0 8, Keefe 2-2 0-3 4, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-11 3-4 10, O'Connell 3-5 0-0 6, Raynaud 3-4 0-0 6, Murrell 0-1 2-2 2, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 13-20 70. Halftime_Florida St. 27-21. 3-Point...
E. Michigan 38, Central Michigan 19
EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12. CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21. EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00. CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05. EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49. EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00. Fourth Quarter. EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04. CMU_Emanuel 1...
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51
XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. A_37,989. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff...
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
As if the stakes weren't high enough, more than 50 of the nation's top-rated prospects are expected to be on campus for Saturday's tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. That includes more than a dozen commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, as well as...
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. A_94,076. ___. BAY...
Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday. Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season. Maryland jumped into the Top 25 after defeating Saint Louis and Miami last weekend to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. “Overall, we handled it pretty good, but there were some areas that we definitely could have done better in,” Hart said. “I feel like a lot teams would have played down to that type of team coming off those wins, so I felt like we did a good job.” Coppin State’s Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland’s career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the Eagles (3-5).
Angel's career-high 22 boosts Stanford over Seminoles 70-60
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State 70-60 on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational. Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Tennessee vs Kansas
Here's everything you need to know as the Jayhawks close out play in the Battle 4 Atlantis against the Volunteers.
Arizona holds on to beat ASU for first time in 6 years
Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Isaiah Taylor intercepted a pass with 1:16 to go as
