Oklahoma City, OK

Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down

Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Ballet Expands Performances To Be More Inclusive

The Oklahoma City Ballet is expanding their performances this year, with a special sensory- friendly performance of the Nutcracker. The OKC Ballet has teamed up with Autism Oklahoma to ensure they're creating an inclusive performance and accessible for all families who want to attend. This one night performance will have...
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service

The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
DEL CITY, OK
What To Expect For Black Friday Shopping At Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - One of the busiest shopping days of the year is back in full force across the Oklahoma City metro. News 9’s Natalie Cruz caught up with Penn Square Mall director of marketing and business development Jill Farrand for a preview of what shoppers can expect on Black Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Homeless Alliance Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

The Homeless Alliance is giving back this Thanksgiving with a special meal for those who may not have anywhere else to go for the holiday. After several days of preparing, volunteers said it's finally time to serve. Donna Kiplinger has been volunteering for more than five years. “They're very grateful....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
UCO Broncho Bites Program Cuts Into Food Waste On Campus

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is looking for more sustainable practices to incorporate on campus. One scoop at a time, UCO is finding a way to repurpose meals that don’t make it off their shelves. “One in seven Oklahoma’s go to bed hungry. We're top five in the...
EDMOND, OK
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment

The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue...
EDMOND, OK
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle

Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack

Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year

The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
Will Rogers World Airport Expecting Thousands Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Will Rogers World Airport is expecting the busiest holiday travel season they've encountered since 2019, according to airport officials. “We are almost at pre-pandemic levels, and we are outpacing last year’s numbers," Will Rogers World Airport public and marketing director Stacey Hamm said. "22,000 people are expected to travel this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday."
OHP: 74-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Calumet man died in a wreck last Friday. The victim, identified as Louis Funck, crashed his Ford F150 truck near the intersection of Smith Road West and South Maple Road in Canadian County. An EMS team said Funck died at the scene. Troopers...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

