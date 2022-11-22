Read full article on original website
News On 6
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
News On 6
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty reduction program through June for outstanding tickets to help people get a fresh start in the new year. For example, outstanding speeding tickets costing between $600 to $400 can be taken care of for just $155 through the penalty reduction program.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Ballet Expands Performances To Be More Inclusive
The Oklahoma City Ballet is expanding their performances this year, with a special sensory- friendly performance of the Nutcracker. The OKC Ballet has teamed up with Autism Oklahoma to ensure they're creating an inclusive performance and accessible for all families who want to attend. This one night performance will have...
News On 6
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
News On 6
What To Expect For Black Friday Shopping At Penn Square Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - One of the busiest shopping days of the year is back in full force across the Oklahoma City metro. News 9’s Natalie Cruz caught up with Penn Square Mall director of marketing and business development Jill Farrand for a preview of what shoppers can expect on Black Friday.
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
News On 6
OCPD: Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary
Oklahoma City Police said a security guard shot and killed an armed robbery suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning. Police said the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon around 11 a.m. Authorities said the security guard confronted the suspect and shot him inside...
News On 6
Homeless Alliance Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner
The Homeless Alliance is giving back this Thanksgiving with a special meal for those who may not have anywhere else to go for the holiday. After several days of preparing, volunteers said it's finally time to serve. Donna Kiplinger has been volunteering for more than five years. “They're very grateful....
News On 6
UCO Broncho Bites Program Cuts Into Food Waste On Campus
The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is looking for more sustainable practices to incorporate on campus. One scoop at a time, UCO is finding a way to repurpose meals that don’t make it off their shelves. “One in seven Oklahoma’s go to bed hungry. We're top five in the...
News On 6
Suspect In Connection With Kingfisher Co. Quadruple Homicide Arrested In Florida
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the horrific quadruple murder in Kingfisher County. The call originally came in as a hostage situation, but that quickly changed when investigators arrived on scene. The marijuana grow operation just west of Hennessey became the scene of a violent crime. The Oklahoma...
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff Talks Extra Patrols, Safety During Thanksgiving Weekend
With millions hitting the road and others lining up for holiday shopping, the Thanksgiving weekend can be hectic across the country. An Oklahoma County Sheriff talked to News 9 about keeping intoxicated drivers off the roads and other ways to stay safe. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said there will be...
News On 6
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting at another woman. Oklahoma City Police said Adriana Austin was attempting to sell a woman a dog, but there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the two met up, Austin was allegedly assaulted by the other women.
News On 6
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment
The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue...
News On 6
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle
Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
News On 6
Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year
The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
News On 6
Will Rogers World Airport Expecting Thousands Ahead Of Thanksgiving
Will Rogers World Airport is expecting the busiest holiday travel season they've encountered since 2019, according to airport officials. “We are almost at pre-pandemic levels, and we are outpacing last year’s numbers," Will Rogers World Airport public and marketing director Stacey Hamm said. "22,000 people are expected to travel this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday."
News On 6
OHP: 74-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Calumet man died in a wreck last Friday. The victim, identified as Louis Funck, crashed his Ford F150 truck near the intersection of Smith Road West and South Maple Road in Canadian County. An EMS team said Funck died at the scene. Troopers...
