Emery Oleochemicals is announced the launch of its new LOXIOL metal filament products which were showcased at the Formnext 2022 exhibition and conference. While Emery Oleochemicals’ binder system has been used in metal injection molding (MIM) for more than 30 years, it has found its way into the 3D printing market for several years already as well. These new LOXIOL metal filament products expand the company’s offerings to the additive manufacturing market for fused filament fabrication (FFF).

2 DAYS AGO