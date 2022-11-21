Read full article on original website
Emery Oleochemicals launches new LOXIOL Metal Filament product portfolio to market
Emery Oleochemicals is announced the launch of its new LOXIOL metal filament products which were showcased at the Formnext 2022 exhibition and conference. While Emery Oleochemicals’ binder system has been used in metal injection molding (MIM) for more than 30 years, it has found its way into the 3D printing market for several years already as well. These new LOXIOL metal filament products expand the company’s offerings to the additive manufacturing market for fused filament fabrication (FFF).
Essentium publishes first results of its global research on current and future of 3D printing
Essentium, Inc., an innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced the first in a series of findings from independent global research on the current and future use of industrial 3D printing. The fifth annual study reveals that the use of large-scale AM has more than doubled in the past year for 81 percent of manufacturing companies.
How Quandum Aerospace S.L. Aerospace is using the Zortrax S.A. Inkspire 2 resin 3D printing ecosystem
Quandum Aerospace, a Spanish manufacturer of optoelectronic and electronic systems aimed for aerospace, medical, and energy markets, is a long-time user of Zortrax 3D printers and was one of the first to test the Zortrax Powerful Trio – a brand new resin 3D printing ecosystem comprising the Inkspire 2 UV LCD 3D printer as well as Zortrax Cleaning Station and Zortrax Curing Station post-processing devices.
Standardisation and process monitoring in 3D printing: Handddle collaborates with Markforged
Handddle, a developer of additive manufacturing smart production cells, announced a collaboration with Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, to integrate The Markforged Digital Forge with Handddle’s micro-factories platform and other production process management tools via an application program interface (API).
Gelomics develops ready-to-use 3D cell culture kits with Rousselot Biomedical
Darling Ingredients’ Health Brand, Rousselot, the global specialist in collagen-based solutions, and Gelomics, the provider of fully integrated 3D cell, organoid and tissue culture technologies, have entered into a cobranding partnership. Rousselot Biomedical will supply Gelomics with its X-Pure GelMA (gelatin methacryloyl), a photo cross-linkable extracellular matrix, for use...
Ara Partners leads $36 million funding for Continuum
Continuum, a specialist in sustainable metal recycling and supply and producer of high-quality additive manufacturing material, announced it has raised a total of $36 million in funding led by Ara Partners. The investment will fund accelerated expansion of 100% recycled commercial metal powder production to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials.
Eplus3D demonstrates its largest MPBF system & solutions at Formnext 2022
2022 is an absolutely fruitful year for Eplus3D. Following the launch of the EP-M1250 9-laser metal AM machine, the grand opening of the German branch and the first global partner meeting held in Frankfurt from 15 to 18 June, Eplus3D presented itself at Formnext 2022 to demonstrate the immense possibilities of Eplus3D’s one-stop metal additive manufacturing solutions.
VEON, Rocket Lab And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. VEON Ltd. VEON shares jumped 31.1% to $0.6095 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion). Canoo Inc....
Rapid Induction Printing – Rosotics receives USD 750,000 in pre-seed-funding round
Rosotics, innovators in additive manufacturing, announced $750,000 in pre-seed funding led by Draper Associates. The company’s hyper-efficient, proprietary 3D printing process, Rapid Induction Printing, requires significantly less energy and fewer material resources than current methods to produce a high-quality product, while also allowing for much larger prints than have ever been possible before.
GUtech Oman 3D prints three new buildings in 8 days
GUtech, The German Technology University of Oman has impressed the world before when the organization back in December last year 3D printed the at that time largest 3D printed building of 190 m2 in real concrete with a cost of the concrete materials below 2,000 USD. Now GUtech is at it again, setting a new record for how fast 3D printed buildings can be erected.
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
Shapeways increases sales by 9.5 % in the third quarter of 2022
Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a specialist in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “As we progress on our path to profitability, we continued to execute on each of our strategic initiatives in the third quarter. We are...
Protolabs authorises further stock repurchase in the amount of $50 million
Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), provider of digital manufacturing services, announced that on November 17, 2022 its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect, and extended the expiration date to December 31, 2024. This increase expands the existing stock repurchase...
