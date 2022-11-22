Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced on Wednesday after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.
Idaho State Journal
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced.
Idaho State Journal
Global shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,685.49, while Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 14,474.23. Britain's...
Idaho State Journal
World shares mostly higher ahead of release of Fed minutes
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have advanced ahead of Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.
Idaho State Journal
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the...
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
BEIJING (AP) — As cases of COVID-19 hit record daily highs, China is re-imposing a range of strict measures under its “zero-COVID" policy, including lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The restrictions cover cities and towns from the...
