Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
Mexico issues arrest warrant for US citizen accused of killing her friend while on vacation in San Jose del Cabo
An arrest warrant has been issued in Mexico for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting a friend from North Carolina while on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo, a prosecutor says. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was traveling with college friends from Winston-Salem State University when she died while staying...
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the...
Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and...
Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge
A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday’s quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
‘A catastrophe’: Hoard of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum
A hoard of ancient coins has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany, according to the Bavarian State Police. The robbery took place Tuesday night at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, around 40 miles north of Munich. Dating back to around 100 BC, the gold coins were...
