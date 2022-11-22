Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
MSNBC
Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees
All six victims of the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were employees of the store, including a 16-year-old boy, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports from Chesapeake. Nov. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court
The suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting attended a virtual court hearing appearing to be in “rough shape.” The alleged shooter faces possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile
NBC News’ Ben Collins explains what the online profile of the suspect in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, could indicate about a possible motive for the mass shooting and whether it could signal possible hate crimes. Nov. 24, 2022.
