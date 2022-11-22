ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cedi Osman provides meaningful minutes again as Cavs outlast Atlanta: Behind the numbers

By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers cap perfect homestand, extend winning streak to 4 with 114-96 rout against Portland Trail Blazers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What closing issues?. The Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers, 114-96, in front of a spirited crowd on Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s consider this Cleveland’s Turkey Day appetizer. During a recent five-game losing skid that preceded this...
PORTLAND, OR
Cleveland.com

Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland

Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
TALLMADGE, OH
Yardbarker

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

Things are looking mighty bleak for the Cleveland Browns playoff chances this year. Even if they run the table with Deshaun Watson, they are far from likely to secure a wild card spot. According to ESPN’s latest evaluation, Cleveland is mired in the 13th position in the AFC playoff race....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy