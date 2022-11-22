Cedi Osman provides meaningful minutes again as Cavs outlast Atlanta: Behind the numbers

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers cap perfect homestand, extend winning streak to 4 with 114-96 rout against Portland Trail Blazers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What closing issues?. The Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers, 114-96, in front of a spirited crowd on Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s consider this Cleveland’s Turkey Day appetizer. During a recent five-game losing skid that preceded this...
Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game
Kevin Love has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
76ers And Magic's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are facing off on Friday night.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game
LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation." The Buckeyes are expected...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 during first live weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded weekend of NFL, World Cup and college football games is set and you can click here to apply our FanDuel Maryland...
No. 2 Stanford pushes pace in 2nd half for 93-69 win vs FGCU
HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 on Friday in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase questionable for Sunday against Titans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) will officially be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, per coach Zac Taylor. Chase was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, his first week of practice since before the team’s win over the Falcons on Oct. 23.
Greg Newsome II out for Browns on Sunday and more injury updates: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits
Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?
Things are looking mighty bleak for the Cleveland Browns playoff chances this year. Even if they run the table with Deshaun Watson, they are far from likely to secure a wild card spot. According to ESPN’s latest evaluation, Cleveland is mired in the 13th position in the AFC playoff race....
