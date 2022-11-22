Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is charged with stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer.

Marc Peagler, 31, is accused of stealing money from the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill, a care and living facility for Jewish senior citizens.

Police say he created a fake LLC, hired third-party contractors to do maintenance and approved invoices. For three years, police allege Peagler billed JAA for work that had never been done and cashed the checks for himself, totaling more than $50,000.

Police say he didn't stop there. He also used a company Lowe's credit card and charged nearly $6,000, law enforcement alleges.

Management later discovered suspicious purchases on the statements and that contracting work was being billed during the height of the pandemic when everything was on lockdown.

According to court records, police arrested Peagler last year for sex crimes dating back to 2014, when he allegedly took a 13- or 14-year-old girl to a bedroom, pinned her against the wall, and forced her to touch his private parts. When she was 16, he forced her to have sex, court records say.

KDKA-TV tried to contact Peagler on Monday but he did not respond. TheJAA and several board members declined to comment Monday.

