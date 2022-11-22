ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU defeats Eastern Washington in Spokane Arena 82-56

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 82-56 in the Spokane Arena Monday night.

The Cougs shot 48% from the field and 50% from three, led by Jabe Mullins with 24 points.

The Eagles shot 38% overall and 22% behind the arc. Steel Venters led the team in points with 20.

WSU is now 2-2 on the season, and the Eagles move to 1-4.

The Cougs will now take on the Detroit Mercy Titans at home on Friday, and the Eagles play Stony Brook in Miami, also on Friday.

Spokane, WA
