invezz.com

US lawmakers ask Fidelity to drop its Bitcoin 401k plan

Lawmakers want to see Fidelity Investments drop its plan to allow customers to add BTC to their 401(k) account. Fidelity is the biggest provider of 401(k) accounts in the US. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin sent their letter after the FTX collapse. United States lawmakers are asking...
Motley Fool

Social Security Beneficiaries May Not Receive a "Raise" In 2024

Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a highly anticipated event. The average retired worker will receive a $146/month boost to their monthly payout in 2023. Fed policy and the growing likelihood of a U.S. recession could result in a disappointing COLA come 2024.
aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

These "super savers," as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,
invezz.com

Bill Ackman: Crypto is ‘here to stay’

Bill Ackman says he was initially skeptical of crypto, but studying a few projects has changed his mind. The billionaire has revealed he invests in Helium, noting this project and others have huge potential. Ackman says crypto is here to stay and the technology could be as impactful as internet...
Reuters

Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google

Nov 24 (Reuters) - An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.

