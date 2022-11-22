Read full article on original website
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KCRG.com
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
KCRG.com
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm. Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his...
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
KCRG.com
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
KCRG.com

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
KCRG.com
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston several weeks...
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
KCRG.com

Two injured in Waterloo shooting
cbs2iowa.com
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by. Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
Comments / 0