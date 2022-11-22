ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
blackchronicle.com

BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service

The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

UCO Broncho Bites Program Cuts Into Food Waste On Campus

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is looking for more sustainable practices to incorporate on campus. One scoop at a time, UCO is finding a way to repurpose meals that don’t make it off their shelves. “One in seven Oklahoma’s go to bed hungry. We're top five in the...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
police1.com

'Clearly established' requirement isn't just a technicality

A recent case highlights the importance of "clearly established" law at the time of law enforcement-civilian interactions. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. LEWIS, ET...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack

Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...

