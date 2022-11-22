Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
News On 6
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
Penalty Reduction Program extended in Oklahoma City
People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
‘Nope, not today Grinch!’: Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a local family after their packages were stolen.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
‘It’s rough’: Affordable housing crisis drives up evictions
On the day before Thanksgiving, Reginald Wright said he expected to be home cooking for his aging parents. Instead, he was waiting for his name to be called in eviction court.
News On 6
UCO Broncho Bites Program Cuts Into Food Waste On Campus
The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is looking for more sustainable practices to incorporate on campus. One scoop at a time, UCO is finding a way to repurpose meals that don’t make it off their shelves. “One in seven Oklahoma’s go to bed hungry. We're top five in the...
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
police1.com
'Clearly established' requirement isn't just a technicality
A recent case highlights the importance of "clearly established" law at the time of law enforcement-civilian interactions. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. LEWIS, ET...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
blackchronicle.com
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
Two arrested in Oklahoma City for Illinois murder investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says two suspects in an Illinois murder were recently arrested on the city's southwest side.
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
