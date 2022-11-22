Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Producer Reveals Why They Don't Want Comic Fans Making MCU Movies
If you're a screenwriter that grew up on Marvel Comics, you may have an uphill battle for you when trying to land a gig at Marvel Studios. According to longtime producer Nate Moore, it's a bit of a "red flag" for the studio to seek out a writer who's been a lifelong fan. Moore said in a recent podcast stop he thinks those who love the brand may already be set on a certain storyline from the source material instead of being flexible enough to explore another story.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Says Thor 5 Needs to Be 'Drastically Different' From Ragnarok and Love & Thunder
Chris Hemsworth has played Marvel's Thor over the course of four solo films, but he thinks it's time for a "different" take or outright "re-invention" of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth sat down with a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where the MCU veteran was asked point-blank where Thor Odinson's story should go next. In what may be a surprising response to some, Hemsworth wasn't necessarily about the idea of picking up where his last film, Thor: Love & Thunder left off.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Makes Major Change to Knowhere
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and like the previous Marvel "Special Presentation" release (Werewolf By Night), the Guardians Holiday Special manages to both tell a fun standalone story while setting up some larger developments and/or revelations about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be important in the movies and/or shows to come.
ComicBook
James Gunn Teases the Emotional Ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In the end, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes back to the beginning. On May 5th, 2023, it's time to face the music: the trilogy-ender from filmmaker James Gunn is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." But before bidding an emotional goodbye to Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) crew of intergalactic outlaws that includes Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), most of the Guardians will return in the cheery Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming in time for Thanksgiving on Disney+.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
ComicBook
Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan Reveals the Fantasy Projects That Inspired Disney+ Sequel
Willow was released back in 1988 and starred Warwick Davis in the titular role. The movie was helmed by Ron Howard, and now a new series is coming to Disney+ with Davis returning. Howard is serving as an executive producer on the project, which has multiple directors. Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan served as the new show's showrunner, and he recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about the fantasy projects that helped influence this new version of Willow.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
Black Panther and Namor Team Up to Battle The Avengers
Longtime rivals Black Panther and Namor are teaming up to go to war against the Avengers. Namor is the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a glimpse of the rivalry between the Sub-Mariner and King of Wakanda. Of course, Shuri steps up to take on the role of the Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, but the feud between Wakanda and Atlantis/Talokan draws inspiration from the comics. T'Challa and Namor have fought to end each other's lives, but a new story arc in Black Panther finds the two working together to fight Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Preview Video Explodes With Bakugo
My Hero Academia is continuing to highlight the terrifying moments in the Paranormal Liberation War, as the battle for the future of Hero Society has already consumed the lives of both heroes and villains alike. With the League of Villains losing Twice and the heroes losing some major crime fighters as a result of Shigaraki's awakening, Bakugo is set to take a lead role in the upcoming episode, which might spell trouble for the hot-headed young hero, especially considering the fact that he's currently on the front lines.
ComicBook
The Avengers Are Targeting One Of Their Own After Crossing a Line
Spoilers for one of Marvel's new comics this week follow (saying too much would be...a spoiler)! As readers of Marvel Comics may well know, one particular hero has hung up their New York City lifestyle and traded it for a globetrotting kind of heroism that doesn't exactly fit The Avengers job description. We refer of course to Daredevil, who has turned away from his New York Lawyer persona of Matt Murdock and embraced his role as The Man Without Fear in a big way, reforming The Fist so that he, Elektra, and a couple of new recruits can take down the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. At the end of this issue however he manages to get on the wrong radar, his fellow Avengers.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Says Spinoff Will "Complete" Rick and Michonne's Story
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." The story of Rick Grimes and Michonne outlived The Walking Dead — and it's far from over. Sunday's series finale wrapped up the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, ending with the returns of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in a coda doubling as the first look at the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. The all-new series, which reunites Rick and Michonne for an "epic love story" that will reveal what happened to Rick after he disappeared and Michonne's search to find him, is a creative effort between the two actors and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
