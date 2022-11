(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.

