Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.99 in Columbus

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, a regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part.

Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon from Monday until Nov. 28 for its 368 gas stations that carry that type, including the ones in Ohio. The week’s price at Sheetz for unleaded gas is nearly two dollars lower than the national average, which sits at $3.64 as of Monday morning.

In June, Sheetz offered a similar promotion dramatically lowering its gas prices for unleaded 88 and ethanol 85 flex to more than one dollar below the national average.

Comments / 0

 

