FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmyu.tv
Southern Utah property manager arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A property manager in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments from multiple tenants. Cedar City police said Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company and accepted rent payments from multiple tenants directly to her personal Venmo account. They said...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Local business in southern Utah receives support during Black Friday shopping
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A local business in St. George is receiving support from customers during Black Friday. 2News spoke to the owner of "Reclaimed" who's been in the downtown district for the past eight years. She has items that range from candles to refurbished furniture. 2News asked...
