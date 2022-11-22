ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Finding Out Yellowstone's Creator Was Her Early Acting Coach

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dktK_0jJRHYtj00

Before Taylor Sheridan was the showrunner of one of the biggest series on television with Yellowstone , he was an actor himself, trying to make ends meet. In order to do so, Sheridan started teaching acting classes which attracted many talented students hoping to break into the industry themselves. One of these students was mega-star Jennifer Lawrence, who signed up for the class as a young actress. Lawrence recently found this out herself, prompting her to reveal her own story regarding her experience in the class.

During a panel for her new film Causeway , Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. interviewed Lawrence. He told the Silver Linings Playbook actress that he recently spoke with the Yellowstone creator, who revealed that Lawrence once took one of the classes he taught. This was brand new information for Lawrence, who only recalled one experience with an acting coach, who said that the aspiring actress should quit acting. Lawrence detailed (via Deadline ):

I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do.' Was that Taylor Sheridan?

While Sheridan is an incredibly talented showrunner nowadays, he may not have had the best eye for talent back in the day, if he's the one who Lawrence remembers. The actress has gone on to headline a major film franchise with The Hunger Games as well as starring in many other films. She has since received four Oscar nominations, winning one . She continuously works with cinematic auteurs and was the highest paid actress in Hollywood in 2016.

While Sheridan may have missed the mark when it came to Jennifer Lawrence, he has helped the careers of many talented actors with shows that he's created, including Yellowstone , Mayor of Kingstown , Tulsa King , and 1883 . His projects have showcased talented actors still making a name for themselves and reinvigorated the careers of established actors like Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser . Plus, Sheridan himself has found his voice as an actor on Yellowstone as well.

Maybe this connection reveal could be the start of Lawrence re-connecting with her former acting coach, who probably feels very different about the Don’t Look Up star’s talent now. Maybe Lawrence could make a Yellowstone appearance or join the Harrison Ford-led cast in 1923 . This seems unlikely, as Lawrence is already booked for the upcoming 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, alongside Matthew Broderick. However, I’m still holding out hope for a possible JLaw appearance in the Yellowstone -verse.

You can check out Lawrence’s latest film, Causeway , now with an Apple TV+ subscription. In addition, Yellowstone spinoff 1883 is available to stream for Paramount+ subscribers . Sheridan’s latest venture 1923 will also be available on the streaming service on December 18th. For more information on series coming to streaming later this year, make sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.” Another source Costner, both an exec producer and...
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy