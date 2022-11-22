How Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Finding Out Yellowstone's Creator Was Her Early Acting Coach

Before Taylor Sheridan was the showrunner of one of the biggest series on television with Yellowstone , he was an actor himself, trying to make ends meet. In order to do so, Sheridan started teaching acting classes which attracted many talented students hoping to break into the industry themselves. One of these students was mega-star Jennifer Lawrence, who signed up for the class as a young actress. Lawrence recently found this out herself, prompting her to reveal her own story regarding her experience in the class.

During a panel for her new film Causeway , Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. interviewed Lawrence. He told the Silver Linings Playbook actress that he recently spoke with the Yellowstone creator, who revealed that Lawrence once took one of the classes he taught. This was brand new information for Lawrence, who only recalled one experience with an acting coach, who said that the aspiring actress should quit acting. Lawrence detailed (via Deadline ):

I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do.' Was that Taylor Sheridan?

While Sheridan is an incredibly talented showrunner nowadays, he may not have had the best eye for talent back in the day, if he's the one who Lawrence remembers. The actress has gone on to headline a major film franchise with The Hunger Games as well as starring in many other films. She has since received four Oscar nominations, winning one . She continuously works with cinematic auteurs and was the highest paid actress in Hollywood in 2016.

While Sheridan may have missed the mark when it came to Jennifer Lawrence, he has helped the careers of many talented actors with shows that he's created, including Yellowstone , Mayor of Kingstown , Tulsa King , and 1883 . His projects have showcased talented actors still making a name for themselves and reinvigorated the careers of established actors like Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser . Plus, Sheridan himself has found his voice as an actor on Yellowstone as well.

Maybe this connection reveal could be the start of Lawrence re-connecting with her former acting coach, who probably feels very different about the Don’t Look Up star’s talent now. Maybe Lawrence could make a Yellowstone appearance or join the Harrison Ford-led cast in 1923 . This seems unlikely, as Lawrence is already booked for the upcoming 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, alongside Matthew Broderick. However, I’m still holding out hope for a possible JLaw appearance in the Yellowstone -verse.

