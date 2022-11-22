PHOTOS - Bulls at Celtics: Boston falls to Chicago 121-107 on the road, snap nine-game win streak

The Boston Celtics held the NBA’s longest winning streak at a total of nine games before traveling to Illinois’ United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls, and after the Bulls were their usual pests to a Celtics squad that just did not have it almost from the opening tip, that streak would end at nine games as well.

The Celtics had some solid individual performances from Jayson Tatum (28 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists), Jaylen Brown (25 points, 7 boards), and Malcolm Brogdon (23 points, 6 assists) off of the bench. Grant Williams added another 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 17th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

