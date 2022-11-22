Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Sentences Chinese-Canadian Star Kris Wu to 13 Years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
Psychedelic Mushrooms Expand Jamaica Tourism Beyond Sunshine and Reggae
TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica (Reuters) - A new group of Jamaican resorts is promoting tourism that offers mystical experiences and stress relief through "magic mushrooms," as the Caribbean nation seeks to develop a niche industry in natural psychedelics. While mushrooms containing the psychoactive compound psilocybin remain illegal in most parts of...
Stand up Comedy Booms in Venezuela, but Politics Are off Stage
CARACAS (Reuters) - Samuel Rodriguez's pizzeria in Caracas does not just serve up hot cheesy pies - it also dishes out jokes, offering a stage to young comedians filling the void left by veteran comics who have fled Venezuela's economic crisis. Rodriguez, 36, performs himself several days a week in...
Maradona's World Cup Absence 'Strange' for Messi, Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The supposedly responsible face of cryptocurrency turns out to have been anything but punctilious in his dealings — which should be a wake-up call to sleepy regulators and legislators alike. Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire died young last week, when his...
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
In Mexico, Aztec Dig Sets New Records as Royal Mystery Deepens
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An extensive cache of Aztec ritual offerings found underneath downtown Mexico City, off the steps of what would have been the empire's holiest shrine, provides new insight into pre-Hispanic religious rites and political propaganda. Sealed in stone boxes five centuries ago at the foot of the...
